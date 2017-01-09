Viola Davis, John Legend, Ryan Reynolds and More Stars Celebrate the 2017 Golden Globes: Inside the Night's After-Parties

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
They may not all be winners, but they can all be partiers!
Once the coveted statues were handed out at the 2017 Golden Globes, Hollywood's biggest names headed out on the town to celebrate their special night in A-list style.
No matter their medium, big screen, small screen and digital screen stars joined their co-stars and colleagues all over Los Angeles to party into the morning.
Donning their designer threads, couples like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso enjoyed one of their fanciest date nights of the year, while winners like Fences' Viola Davis and Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross proudly clutched their awards for the cameras.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
American Crime Story's Cuba Gooding Jr. raised a glass to the night at the Weinstein and Netflix after-party. A source told E! News the star made sure everyone who stopped by also had a drink to toast, particularly since The People v. O.J. took home the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series.
Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone and Scarlet Stallone—the ladies of Miss Golden Globe 2017—posed with their famous father, Sylvester Stallone, at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party for a picture-perfect moment.
Even the youngsters of Stranger Things got to enjoy the after-party fun together, posing in their black tie best on the red carpet.
Whether they were winners, first-time nominees, Hollywood veterans or just there to have a good time, the biggest stars of 2017 certainly kicked off the new year on the right foot—or stiletto.
For more of a look inside the night's hottest after-parties, visit E!'s gallery here.