Kristen Wiig Should Present Every Award at Every Award Show for the Rest of Eternity

She wasn't nominated for anything. She wasn't in any nominated movies. She wasn't up for any honorary awards. Yet somehow, some way, Kristen Wiigmanaged to completely steal the show at the Golden Globes.

And, not surprisingly, it wasn't the first time this has happened. This could be the actress' sneaky way of subconsciously auditioning for the next hosting gig. Or it could just be a result of the fact that she is, quite simply, the most kicka-- presenter to ever happen to award shows.

In a job where one could very easily phone it in, or read the teleprompter, give a cheeky one liner, and call it a day, Kristen goes the extra mile. She pushes the boundaries. She makes us cry with laughter.