Brad Pitt's Surprise Appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes Nearly Brought the House Down

As with most introductions right after a return from commercial break, the crowd offered their initial tepid applause as they began to settle back into their seats from their quick trip to the bar in the back, clearly only half paying attention. But once they realized just who it was standing before them, the cheers grew to a roar.

The actor's largely been out of the spotlight since his divorce from Angelina Jolie—and their subsequent custody battle over their six children—made headlines in September of last year. While he made his first public appearance at a private screening of Moonlight in Los Angeles in November, his time on stage at the Globes marks his first TV appearance in some time.