Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Honored During Golden Globes 2017 In Memoriam Tribute

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The 2017 Golden Globes paid tribute to two Hollywood icons on Sunday.

The award show honored Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher with a special video tribute, looking back at their careers before their passing.

Host Jimmy Fallon introduced the segment during the show saying, "Sometimes we forget it's actually a community. A community of families. This past year, we lost so many legends and icons. But a few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days. It was a terrible loss that we all felt. Tonight, we would like to pay tribute to Carrie fisher and Debbie Reynolds."

Read

Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Fisher passed away on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Then, just one day after Fisher's passing, Reynolds passed away at the age of 84.

