Goldie Hawn & Amy Schumer Are the Golden Globes Comedy Duo We Never Knew We Needed

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Best Beauty, Golden Globes 2017, Kerry Washington

Best Beauty at the Golden Globe Awards 2017: Kerry Washington, Mandy Moore & All the Others!

Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield, Golden Globes

Surprise! Ryan Reynolds Kissed Andrew Garfield After Losing Golden Globe to Ryan Gosling

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2017 Golden Globes, Candid

2017 Golden Globe Awards: Everything You Haven't Seen on TV

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Golden Globes 2017

NBC

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer brought some good laughs to the 2017 Golden Globes.

The two actresses play a mother and daughter in the upcoming action-comedy film Snatched, which sees them embarking on a hijinks-filled trip to South America. They offered a sneak peek of their comedic chemistry onstage at the Golden Globes while presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

"So, in our new movie, Amy and I play mother and daughter," Hawn, 71, told the audience.

"Yeah, I play the daughter," joked Schumer, 35. "Although I read for both parts."

"You did?" Hawn asked, giggling her trademark Goldie Hawn giggle.

"Yes, I did," Schumer said.

Read

Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, 2017 Golden Globes, Candid

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

She then motioned for Hawn to read from the teleprompter.

"That's you," she said.

Hawn then began to announce "best actor, motion picture comedy or mystical."

"Musical," Schumer said.

"Musical?" Hawn replied.

"Do you have your glasses?" Schumer said.

"No, I don't need them," Hawn replied.

The two then crowded closer and Hawn announced "the nominees of the five most tainted men."

"Talented," Schumer corrected, then gestured towards Hawn's partner Kurt Russell, who was sitting in the audience, saying, "Kurt, do you have her glasses?"

The two continued their newfound comedy act for a bit before presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy to Ryan Gosling for La La Land. Hawn gasped and smiled as she read his name. The two actresses then got to cozy up to the actor for kisses. Not a bad way to end a set!

TAGS/ Goldie Hawn , Amy Schumer , 2017 Golden Globes , Top Stories