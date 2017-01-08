Viola Davis Jokes About Finally Winning First Golden Globe After Five Nominations: ''I Took All the Pictures, Went to the Luncheon''

Viola Davis is officially a Golden Globe winner!

The actress just picked up her first award at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday for her work in Fences. While the actress had been nominated four previous times for her incredible work over the years, this is surprisingly her first win!

"This is my fifth nomination...I took all the pictures, I went to the luncheon," she joked. "But it's right on time."

Davis beat out Moonlight's Naomie Harris, Lion's Nicole Kidman, Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer and Manchester By the Sea's Michelle Williams to win the award.