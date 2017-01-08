Dancing With the Stars' Louis van Amstel Is Married! All the Details on His Romantic Ceremony

Louis van Amstel may have an extra spring in his step this weekend.
The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer married Joshua Lancaster Sunday evening in Utah, People confirms.
"We wanted a winter wedding," Louis shared with the publication. Joshua added, "Sundance happens to be one of the private, romantic traditions between the two of us, so it seems only fitting to host the wedding there."
Less than 140 guests including former DWTS contestant Sabrina Bryan were in attendance for the outdoor ceremony. Dawson's Creek star Mary-Margaret Humes also served as Louis' best man.
Followers of the couple knew something special was coming thanks to a few tease-worthy Instagram posts.
Just three days ago, Louis shared a picture in the snow while also expressing hopes at warmer temperatures ahead.
"This is the lawn where we are getting married," he shared online. "We have a lot of work to do. Clearing all that snow in two days...haha!"
Louis also posed for a photo with his partner after obtaining a marriage license.
"We have officially been licensed to wed!" Joshua wrote on his account. "Look out # we're soon to be a #family."
Congratulations to the couple on their special day!