Tracee Ellis Ross Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for black-ish With Emotional Dedication

She's not a newcomer, but she's new to the Golden Globes: Tracee Ellis Ross just won her first Globe for ABC's black-ish.

Ross, who stars opposite Anthony Anderson in the sitcom, beat out last year's winner, Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, Divorce's Sarah Jessica Parker and Insecure star Issa Rae.

In 2016 Ross was nominated for an Emmy for her work as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson as well.