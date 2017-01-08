Tracee Ellis Ross Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for black-ish With Emotional Dedication

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
She's not a newcomer, but she's new to the Golden Globes: Tracee Ellis Ross just won her first Globe for ABC's black-ish.
Ross, who stars opposite Anthony Anderson in the sitcom, beat out last year's winner, Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, Divorce's Sarah Jessica Parker and Insecure star Issa Rae.
In 2016 Ross was nominated for an Emmy for her work as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson as well.
"Oh my goodness," Ross said on stage. "It's my first time here guys. It's a nice room, I like it."
Ross went on to thank her TV husband, Anderson, and TV kids.
"This is for all of the women, women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy valid or important…it is an honor to be on this show…to continue expanding the way we are seen and known," she said.
Ross thanked her siblings and parents as she took it all in.
"It's nice at 44," she said of her career and the first win. "I like it here. This is great."