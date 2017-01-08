Golden Globes Host Jimmy Fallon Already Wins the Night for Handling Teleprompter Fail Like a Champ

Well, the 2017 Golden Globes kicked off with quite a memorable start!

After a very well-produced La La Land-inspired opening starring a number of nominees and host Jimmy Fallon, everyone was ready and excited to get the awards show up and running, except there was one problem—the teleprompter was apparently staging a rebellion.

"Welcome to the Golden Globes. Already the teleprompter is down. This is a great way to start the show," Fallon candidly told the crowd. "I can do impressions. What do we do here? I can think of something. Cut to Justin Timberlake, please. Just wink at me or something," he joked.

Fallon continued to do the best he could, telling the star-studded room, "Yeah. This is great. We have another monitor coming in. You know what, I'll make up this monologue. We're here, this is what happens at the Golden Globes already. Already you have your Golden Globes moment. Already. It's like a gift. I'm happy I didn't trip. Here we go."

After the first commercial break, Fallon jokes, "Welcome back, everybody, welcome back. Thank you. I just got off the phone with Mariah Carey and she thinks Dick Clark productions sabotaged my monologue."

Jimmy, just for that alone, you win tonight.