Jimmy Fallon Took on Everything From the Electoral College to the Teleprompters in His Golden Globe Awards Monologue

Wait, no, the point was to set up the monologue. Yes, while the musical open is all good and fun, we're really here to see what the host has to...you know...say.

"Already the teleprompter's down, so this is a great way to start the show!" the host joked amidst a pseudo-panic, while the crew brought in a new monitor. "This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."

The zingers went on from there. "Manchester by the Sea is nominated for five awards—you might remember Manchester by the Sea as being the only thing in 2016 that was more depressing than 2016," Fallon riffed, before taking yet another step at our future president. "Florence Foster Jenkins is nominated tonight; the character has been dubbed the world's worst opera singer, and even she turned down performing at Donald Trump's inauguration."