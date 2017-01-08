Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Win Hollywood's Cutest Couple Award at the 2017 Golden Globes

Be still, our beating hearts.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have officially made their entrance at the 2017 Golden Globes, and somehow, they look even more jaw-droppingly perfect than usual.

The Deadpool star's leading lady sparkled in a Atelier Versace dress. She completed her look with Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry as she held Reynolds' hand down the red carpet. Ryan didn't look half bad either in a dapper black and white suit. To put it simply, Hollywood's golden couple can do no wrong.

And though it's strictly date night for Blake and Ryan this evening, their two daughters are surely cheering on their proud 'rents from home.