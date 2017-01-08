Bryan Cranston Just Revealed the Very Surprising Way He's Gifted His Memoir to Fans

It was a real love fest when Bryan Cranston met Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes.

As the actor, nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his work in All the Way stopped for a chat with the E! News host, he couldn't hold back with his admiration for the red carpet fixture. "You have one of the toughest in this business because you have to memorize and know a little something about everyone—and make it look so easy."

"Well, thank you, but I'm going to let you down," Seacrest quipped in reply. "I'm trying to think of something to talk to you about. No, I'm kidding."