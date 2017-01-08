Why Chrissy Teigen Decided to Take a Seat in the Middle of the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Some people just need to take a quick breather from battling the red carpet...Isn't that right, Chrissy Teigen?!

The model and her hubby John Legend decided to take a seat right in the middle of the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, giving Ryan Reynolds a high-five from down below (literally). But the Deadpool star nor his wife Blake Lively seemed to mind at all—they were cracking up at Teigen's smart move.

In fact, the new mama and her musical beau even decided to stay seated for their interview with E! News' Ryan Seacrest, catching Black-ish star Anthony Anderson in the middle of it.