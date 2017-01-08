Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer Was "Actually Really Good At Math" in High School

Octavia Spencer has her eye on a certain Lorraine Schwartz jewel. The 40-karat ring she had on loan just so happened to be her birth stone.

"I may have to talk to [Lorraine Schwartz] about keeping that," Spencer joked to Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.

Spencer, who was wearing a custom Laura Basci tux, was nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her role of Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures. The buzzy movie, which is based on a true story about women who helped get the first American in space, also stars Janelle Monáe and Taraji P. Henson.