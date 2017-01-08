Worst Dressed Stars at the Golden Globe Awards 2017: Carrie Underwood, Priyanka Chopra, Felicity Jones and More!

The red carpet is down and camera lights are flashing—it's time for celebs to make a statement.

Award season kicks off with the 2017 Golden Globe Awards 2017 tonight, and it's no secret that we'll be watching the red carpet for its epic moments in fashion. From daring looks to princess-like dresses, it's all about having confidence and owning the moment of the red carpet. We're here for it, and so is the rest of the world. We're watching and judging. That's a lot of pressure. While some stars stun, others, well, leave much to be desired.