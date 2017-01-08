Drew Barrymore Puts Family First Before Leaving Kids to Fly to L.A. for Golden Globes

Drew Barrymore traveled to Los Angeles for the 2017 Golden Globes at the last minute for a very good reason.

The actress made sure to spend as much time with her and ex daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, 2, in New York City, where the family lives.

"I was in New York in the snowstorm last night 'cause I wanted to maximize time with my children," the actress told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes. "I have a job to do but I chose to be a parent first and I swear to God the priorities paid off, my karma—we got on the plane and JetBlue got me right here. And it was all good. And I played in the snow with my kids all day!