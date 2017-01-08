Sterling K. Brown's Whirlwind Year Has Left Him "Humbled"

Sterling K. Brown is still having quite a moment. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story star is up for a Golden Globe for his role on the FX series after already taking home an Emmy for his work as Christopher Darden. But that's not all. The FX miniseries is nominated for Outstanding Miniseries or TV Movie as well and Brown's NBC drama, This Is Us, is up for Best TV Drama trophy.

"I'm just enjoying the moment," Brown, who wore a Kenneth Cole tuxedo, told Giuliana Rancic on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. "A year ago we were recording…seeing who is wearing it well and now we're actually here…It's good times, I'm enjoying it."