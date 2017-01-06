Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Get Real About Romance (and Therapy?!) After The Bachelorette

When the final rose is handed out, the real work begins.

For Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum, saying yes to The Bachelorette was a unique opportunity to find someone special.

But more than five years after their fairy-tale engagement, the couple is happily married with two beautiful children.

With so many couples from Bachelor Nation breaking up or splitting, there's one question that fan't can't help but ask: How do these two make it work?

"I think it's that we went on the show, we had our own careers already and we weren't looking for anything else," Ashley revealed to E! News at WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars premiere party at Nightingale. "We were actually considering the possibility of a relationship. We weren't looking to become famous."