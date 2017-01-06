Watch Chrissy Metz Get Ready for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards and Dish on Her Dress

Chrissy Metz is about to hit the red carpet of her very first Golden Globe Awards appearance and she's thrilled.

E! News caught up with the This Is Us actress and first-time Golden Globe nominee during one of her dress fittings for the night ahead and got the scoop on who she's may be bringing to the award show.

As for what Metz will be donning come Sunday evening, the star worked with Christian Siriano to create not one, but two gowns to choose from.