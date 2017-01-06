5 Days, 5 Ways: Kendall Jenner's Metallic Jacket Is Almost as Cute as Her Dog

The week in celeb style did not disappoint.

The time before the Golden Globes presents plenty of opportunity for stars to show everyone they are worthy of a golden statue (or at least an invite to an epic after-party). We took a look back and chose the reigning outfit for every day of the week.

On Monday, Kendall Jenner proved a statement jacket can elevate any simple outfit. If you're averse to prints or patterns, go for a monochrome metallic, like the model's $2,100 Acne Studios Velocite Shearling-Lined Leather Jacket. Hood, optional; dog mandatory.