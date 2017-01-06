Drake Is ''Completely Falling'' for Jennifer Lopez: ''He's Always Had a Crush on Her Growing Up''

Jennifer Lopez may just be "having fun" in her new kinda-relationship with Drake, but it looks like the rapper is completely smitten with his lady, who also happened to be his childhood crush.

A source tells E! News exclusively that Drake is "completely falling for J.Lo. He has always had a crush on her growing up, so the fact that this is all coming to life is pretty cool for him. He really likes her though."

The insider adds, "They laugh and get along perfectly. The age gap is not an issue for him, because he digs an older woman. J.Lo has always been into younger men, so it's a good combo."

As for the seriousness of their relationship, the source shares that the pair are "taking things as slow as they could, but a relationship may be in the works between them," and explains, "He treats her like a queen and loves her work ethic and family values. This is the first girl besides Rihanna in a while that he is really into. Drake is looking for a relationship and something solid."