Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield's AFI Awards Reunion Is Here to Save the Day

Awkward or heartwarming reunion? The first of several?

Emma Stone ran into her ex, fellow actor Andrew Garfield, at the 17th annual AFI Awards at the Four Seasons hotel at Beverly Hills Friday afternoon, more than four months after they were first spotted together since their 2015 split. Her latest film, La La Land, and his latest movies, the Mel Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge and Martin Scorsese's Silence, are among 10 chosen as the AFI Movies of the Year for 2016.

Garfield, 33, walked over to Stone's table and sat in an empty seat next to her. The two chatted and the 28-year-old actress was heard telling him, "I feel so much better," E! News has learned.

He then stood up and continued talking to her and La La Land director Damien Chazelle, while keeping his hand on the actress' shoulder. Garfield then made his way to the Silence table, where he was greeted with applause by Scorsese.