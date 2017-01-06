Ciara Drops Her $15 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Future

Ciara is ready to put the past behind her.

E! News has learned the "I Bet" singer has dropped her defamation lawsuit against her ex Future.

According to court documents, the case has been "dismissed with prejudice" meaning she can't refile in the future.

The Hollywood stars have also reached a custody agreement in regards to their son Future Zahir Wilburn.

While the duo experienced relationship drama in the public eye, Ciara has shown several signs of moving on with her life. In addition to finding love and marrying Russell Wilson, the singer is now expecting her first child with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.