Ciara Drops Her $15 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Future

Ciara is ready to put the past behind her.
E! News has learned the "I Bet" singer has dropped her defamation lawsuit against her ex Future.
According to court documents, the case has been "dismissed with prejudice" meaning she can't refile in the future.
The Hollywood stars have also reached a custody agreement in regards to their son Future Zahir Wilburn.
While the duo experienced relationship drama in the public eye, Ciara has shown several signs of moving on with her life. In addition to finding love and marrying Russell Wilson, the singer is now expecting her first child with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.
Recently on New Year's Eve, Ciara looked back at some of her fondest memories of 2016 including her magical wedding day.
"Truly one of the best moments in my life! I married the love of my life," she wrote to her followers. "My god is an awesome God. Grateful. Thank you 2016."
As for Future, he recently opened up about his relationship with Ciara during an interview with Rolling Stone. At the time, he assured fans that he wanted the best for his ex.
"Her being successful, her being happy, helps me," Future shared with the publication. "I'm attached to you. If you're happy, I'm happy. You're connected for life."
He added, "I don't want you to go through this s--t and for it to come back on my son, my kid. I want you to be in the best situation."
