George Michael's Former Manager Reveals Late Singer Always Said ''I Know I'm Going to Die Young''

George Michael may or may not have seen this coming, but his millions of fans are still struggling to accept his death.

The '80s pop icon passed away suddenly last month when his dead body was found in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day by partner Fadi Fawaz. "ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.." Fawaz tweeted. "I will never stop missing you xx."

He was 53 years old.

While the cause of death remains inconclusive, Michael's former manager Rob Kahane tells Billboard that the superstar always believed he would die at a young age.