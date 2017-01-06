Amy Schumer's 2017 Golden Globes Prep Is All of Us on a Friday Night

Amy Schumer isn't about that hot lemon water life.
The comedienne has given fans a glimpse at her 2017 Golden Globes preparation, and it's anything but typical. While many stars talk about pre-award show detoxes, Spanx, snacks, fitness routines and more, Schumer is heading into this year's award show with a more relaxed mentality.
Schumer shared a photo of herself sitting at a table covered with cups of beer and coffee and captioned it "Golden Globe prep." The Inside Amy Schumer star looked incredibly comfortable in sweats, sunglasses and a messy bun. Most noticeably, however, is Schumer's secret accessory: fairy wings.
Although Schumer would probably love to use those wings to fly to L.A. for Sunday's big event, she had to fly on a plane, so while she made her way through the airport, the Snatched star decided to have some fun. Once again taking to Instagram to share more of her Golden Globes prep, Schumer shared a video of her riding a moving walkway. But being who she is, Schumer decided to lie down on it instead of stand!
"Golden globes bound. Fired up!" she hilariously captioned her video.
Although Schumer isn't nominated at this year's show, she will be taking the stage to present. She earned a nomination last year in the Best Actress in a Comedy category for Trainwreck.