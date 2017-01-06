The Good Fight Looks Even More Stylish Than The Good Wife (Who Thought That Was Possible?)

The Good Fight is going to get nasty, the trailer warned, but what they didn't tell you is things will get nasty, but in style. CBS All Access released the first images—including gallery shots and episodic stills—from The Good Wife spinoff and naturally it looks like one of the most stylish shows on TV.

Christine Baranski returns as Diane Lockhart alongside returning cast members Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn and Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold. They're joined by new additions to The Good Wife world Game of Thrones veteran Rose Leslie, Justified's Erica Tazel, Delroy Lindo and Justin Bartha. Recurring players include Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters.