Emerald City Will Get "Dark" and "Scary" Inside the Heads of Your Favorite Wizard of Oz Characters

The action begins like the original film. A young Dorothy Gale is swept up into the eye of a tornado and finds herself in another world. The wizard in this version is Vincent D'Onofrio, a ruler of the kingdom that has outlawed magic and angered the witches (obviously). D'Onofrio said director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar and the creators behind the series took the idea of the wizard, a man behind a curtain, and explored that more.

"I think we have a good shot at doing something that's going to amaze people because we really took the time. We have 10 hours of content where you see all these real people with human issues in this kind of fantastical world. Tarsem and the creators of the show did stuff that you've never seen before, it's all brand-new stuff and all magical and wild," he said.