Serena Williams Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring During Date Night With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian

  • By
  • &

by Bruna Nessif |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ed Sheeran, 2016 Grammy Awards, Winners

Ed Sheeran Is Back With New Music! Listen to "Shape of You" and "Castle On the Hill"

Lyle Menendez, Erik Menendez

Did Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers Satisfy Your Love of True Crime?

Michael Jackson, Wade Robson

Michael Jackson's Lawyers Claim Choreographer Wade Robson Is Withholding Evidence in Sexual Assault Suit

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alex Ohanian, Serena Williams

Reddit.com

It might be a little difficult to move across the tennis court with the weight of that rock on her finger.

Newly engaged Serena Williams stepped out for a sweet date night with fiancé Alexis Ohanian and the only thing shining brighter than her mega-watt smile was that gorgeous diamond ring, which we haven't actually seen since the news of her engagement.

Williams was spotted out over the weekend, but turned the sparkler to conceal the diamond from shutterbugs.

During what looked to be a romantic dinner, the tennis pro stayed true to her athletic side by pairing her white top and high-waisted skirt with a pair of black Nikes. And we just love it so much. Meanwhile, the Reddit co-founder was all smiles while posing next to his soon-to-be bride and looked dapper in a navy suit.

Watch

Serena Williams Is Engaged

The pair announced their engagement news in late December when Serena appropriately took to her verified Reddit account to share the news, writing a poem beside an animated photo of Ohanian getting down on one knee.

"I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited," she wrote. "Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own 'charming'/ Back to where our stars first collided."

She continued, "And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes."

Ohanian responded to the post, sweetly writing, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

TAGS/ Serena Williams , Engagements , Top Stories