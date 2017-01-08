Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The 2017 award season is finally here!

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are just hours away and they're already off to a roaring start.

The night's ceremony is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel located in glamorous Beverly Hills and Jimmy Fallon is all set as the host for the star-studded affair.

And between all of the buzz surrounding the most outstanding performances both in film and television, there definitely won't be a lack of famous faces in attendance.

La La Land's Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will surely bright up the red carpet as they rub shoulders with none other than Moonlight's Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

The casts of the biggest shows on primetime—think Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Veep—will also be hobnobbing with fellow celebs at the big bash.

But enough about Tinsletown's biggest names, let's get to the winners!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle, France

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Zootopia

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, Musical or Comedy: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Original Song: "City of Stars", La La Land

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Limited Series or TV Movie: The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical: Atlanta, FX

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: Meryl Streep

