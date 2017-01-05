Fifth Harmony Releases First Official Photo Without Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony/Twitter
Well, guys, here's your new Fifth Harmony.
Less than a month after fans heard the shocking news of member Camila Cabello's exit, the girl group released their first official photograph as a foursome on Twitter.
The red-hot snapshot shows remaining members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui having some fun for the camera while strutting various coordinating outfits. The photo was simply captioned, "Twenty Seventeen."
In mid-December, the pop girl group took to Instagram to announce that Cabello had decided to leave the chart-topping group.
"After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony," the statement read. "We wish her well."
It continued, "You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you've supported us, and with your love and support, we will continue on. That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us- Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui for our fans. We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors."
"We are excited for our future, and we can't wait for what the new year brings. Harmonizers, we are in this together. We love you with all of our heart," their lengthy message concluded.
The situation quickly turned into back-and-forth between Camila and Fifth Harmony, with the band finally setting the record straight one last time. The ladies confirmed that in mid-November, they were informed by Camila's manager that she would be leaving the group, also noting they tried to get Camila to stay.
"So no, after months of rejection from her and her team, these supposed lengthy conversations in fact never happened, although we pleaded," the statement read. "We have tried with exhausted efforts and hearts to keep this group alive as the five of us, and we want it to be very clear that unfortunately those efforts were not mutual."
While fans have been trying to get a grasp on this big change, they were also able to see the five ladies together one last time on New Year's Eve.
Cabello appeared with the other girls during a two-song performance "Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" as it was pre-taped before her exit.