One Day at a Time Continues Netflix's Winning Reboot Hot Streak With a Welcome Update of the Norman Lear Classic

Netflix is on a reboot roll.

After successfully reviving Full House with the aptly titled Fuller House and taking us back to Stars Hollow with four nearly perfect episodes of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the streaming giant is once again trying their hand at another familiar property with an updated take on the Norman Lear classic One Day at a Time. And true to form, they're still batting a thousand.

Created by Gloria Calderon Kellet (How I Met Your Mother) and Mike Royce (Everybody Loves Raymond)—and executive produced by the legendary Lear himself—this isn't your mother's One Day at a Time. With the luminous Justina Machado not exactly stepping into Bonnie Franklin's shoes, as much as replacing them with ones all her own, as Penelope, this iteration's matriarch, the new series opts for a more unique story centered around three generations of Cuban-Americans. And any ideas about that detracting from the universality of the series ought to be dispelled immediately. It's that very specificity that makes the comedy sing. (It doesn't hurt that it's also very funny, too.)