Did Meek Mill Just Throw Shade at Ex-Girlfriend Nicki Minaj? See the Cryptic Post Before It Was Deleted

Meek Mill is making a statement on Instagram following his breakup with Nicki Minaj.
Just hours after news broke that the couple ended their romantic relationship, the "All Eyes on You" rapper took to social media and shared quite the buzzworthy message.
In the post that has since been deleted, Meek displayed an image of wedge sneakers with the caption, "If you walk out don't wear these they wack….."
If you think it's just your average piece of footwear, let us explain the significance.
Those shoes were worn in the music video for Ciara's 2013 break-up single "I'm Out" featuring Nicki. Coincidence or something more? We'll let you decide.
The message comes shortly after Nicki ended any and all speculation about her relationship with a Twitter post.
"To confirm, yes I am single," she wrote to her 20.7 million followers. "Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u."
While the couple began dating in early 2015, both parties have tried to keep their relationship private. In fact, Nicki once appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she proclaimed to be "single" even though she was dating Meek.
"I don't even want to say that I'm in a relationship anymore, because I think when people hear that, they go to like the mean place..." she told the talk-show host. "You know, I used to be secretive...I used to say, 'I'm not in a relationship,' even though I was in a 12-year relationship [with rapper Safaree Samuels]. Now I feel like just going back to that and saying, 'You know what? I'm single.'"
Through the course of their relationship, rumors also swirled that Nicki and Meek were engaged after the "Starships" rapper sported some impressive rings on that finger.
"He said that my third ring would be my engagement ring. But sometimes he calls me his fiancée, and I'm always trying to stop him, like, 'Nope! I ain't got that third ring yet!'" she told Nylon. "We're just taking it one step at a time."