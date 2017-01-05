5 Tips for Flawless Makeup from the Celeb Makeup Artist You Need to Know

It's 2017. Time to take your look to the next level.

Here's the thing: The next level probably isn't what you think. Gone are the days of heavy makeup, dramatic smoky eyes and layering fake lashes. Today, less is more. To elevate your your makeup, you have to perfect the basics.

No one knows this better than Sir John, celebrity makeup artist and brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. "If you have one goal in 2017, it's to always make sure that you're amplifying the silhouette of your eyes, cheekbones and lips," he told us. "You want to maximize the impact of your already-beautiful features. That's the future of makeup."

With clients Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen, we'll take his word. Lucky for us, Sir John gave us all the tips we need to create a flawless look with focal points for standout beauty.