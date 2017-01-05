5 Tips for Flawless Makeup from the Celeb Makeup Artist You Need to Know

It's 2017. Time to take your look to the next level.
Here's the thing: The next level probably isn't what you think. Gone are the days of heavy makeup, dramatic smoky eyes and layering fake lashes. Today, less is more. To elevate your your makeup, you have to perfect the basics.
No one knows this better than Sir John, celebrity makeup artist and brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. "If you have one goal in 2017, it's to always make sure that you're amplifying the silhouette of your eyes, cheekbones and lips," he told us. "You want to maximize the impact of your already-beautiful features. That's the future of makeup."
With clients Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen, we'll take his word. Lucky for us, Sir John gave us all the tips we need to create a flawless look with focal points for standout beauty.
For a Flawless Face
"When we were talking about the makeup for Lemonade, wanted to make an emotional connection with her viewers," he said. "It wasn't about being a showgirl. The best thing I could do for her was give her the best complexion and contour possible. It was all about perfecting the basics, and that's what I want women to focus on. After you've perfected the basics, then you add in a smoky eye or a matte lip."
Step 1: Put on foundation while skin is still damp from your moisturizer.
Step 2: Go in with a creme contour stick and just touch the perimeter of the face—underneath the cheekbones, under the jawline and on the sides of the nose.
Step 3: Blend it out with a beauty blender.
Step 4: Use the L'Oreal Paris Infallible Contour Kit to create an "invisible" flawlessness. The cool undertones absorb light, giving the illusion of perfection.
For Glowing Skin
"You want to make sure that you keep your highlighter positioned toward the outer perimeters of the face. Never use too much highlighter or anything shimmery on the front of your face," he said. After working on a number of concert tours, including Formation, this is his key to keeping the artist and dancers from appearing oily or even sweaty.
"For a natural radiance, apply highlighter with your ring finger. Your ring finger is the weakest finger, so it's the best to use for application of blush, concealer and highlighter. You want to tap your highlighter into the cheek bones, the brow bones and maybe a tiny amount down the center of your nose, which also warms up the highlighter, making it appear more natural."
To give the model a beautiful glow, Sir John used the L'Oreal Infallible Paints Blush Kit.
For an End to Dark Circles
The key to using less makeup is to perfect what's already there. But, if you're struggling with dark circles, it's hard to resist heavy concealer. "Dark circles are a sign of poor circulation," he explained. "You want to make sure that you increase circulation in the skin, massaging your eye cream in a counterclockwise motion. Then, use your fingers to tap, tap, tap and buff in that moisturizer, increasing blood flow."
If that's doesn't rid you of your darkness around your eyes, it may not be what you put on, but instead what you put IN your body. "It's all about having an anti-inflammatory diet. I juice kale every day. Kale, broccoli and cauliflower have a large amounts of vitamin K, which increases circulation."
For Perfectly Winged Eyeliner
"Pointed cotton swabs make winged eyeliner a lot easier, even in the car. After you apply eyeliner, take the pointed tip with a little water-based makeup remover and drag it along the eyeliner. It will give you perfect feline eyes every time.
I also love tinted liner. The L'Oreal Paris Infallible Liquid Eyeliner in Intrepid Teal and Electric Blue are universally flattering, as well as metallic hues. The pop of color gives an interesting focal point to the face."
For Makeup that Draws People in
"The goal in makeup is to cast a spell on anyone that looks at you. It's an optical illusion. If your makeup is over the top, you're not making your face look more beautiful, you're just creating another face," he said. Want to know how make them fall in love with your features? The famous makeup artist gave us the answers.
"You want to pick one feature that you're going to focus on. It's should be the feature that you love. Don't pay attention to whatever is pulling away at your confidence. Pimples and childhood scars shouldn't get all of your attention. For example, if you love your eyelashes, take a few extra minutes to apply another coat of mascara. If you spend more time and energy on the features that you are confident in, you will set yourself up to be more confident during the day."
...because "makeup is only going to look as good as you feel."