Val Chmerkovskiy Defends His Romance With Amber Rose

Val Chmerkovskiy has no patience for haters.

His girlfriend Amber Rose gushed about their romance to her co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue on Play.it's Loveline Wednesday night, but it seems that not everyone is as excited about the match up as they are. Instagram users took to the comment section of Amber's kissing photo to call out the couple.

As a result, the Dancing With the Stars pro turned to Twitter Thursday morning to defend his relationship.

"It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you," he tweeted. "...and what God knows about you. -beautiful advice this morning."