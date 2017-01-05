Daniel Day-Lewis, Pamela Anderson, Cindy Crawford & Jude Law's Super Hot Sons Star in D&G Campaign

Dolce&Gabbana
The new generation of Hollywood hotness is taking the fashion world by storm.
Daniel Day-Lewis' son Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, 21, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee, 20, Jude Law's son Rafferty Law, 20, and Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber, 17, star in Dolce & Gabanna's #DGMillennials spring-summer 2017 men's fashion campaign.
The four hotties pose with gelato treats on a street in Capri, Italy while wearing stylish outfits, ranging from a white wife beater, cream pants and black shoes, to a violet suit to a giraffe skin-printed sleeveless shirt matching shorts and flats. Another ad shows them sitting on a small, bright red wine barrel cart.
Gabriel-Kane, Rafferty and Presley had walked the runway at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2017 fashion show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week in June, while Brandon watched from the front row.
This marks the first major modeling campaign for most of the guys.
Gabriel-Kane, who is also a musician, made his big modeling debut in 2015 with a Calvin Klein ad shoot.
Presley had made his runway debut the week before at Jeremy Scott's Moschino Resort show. His sister Kaia Gerber, 15, is also a model.
In fact, modeling seems to run in many famous families.
Brandon's younger brother, 19-year-old Dylan Jagger Lee, posed for a Saint Laurent campaign last year.
Rafferty's 16-year-old sister Iris Law made her own modeling debut last year. As for him, he first walked a major runway in 2014.