Jamie Foxx at 49: How Drake and Kanye West Keep Me Young

Jamie Foxx celebrated his 49th birthday just last month.

"49 is the new 29," the Oscar winner said with a big smile yesterday when I sat down with him and Michelle Monaghan to talk about their new action crime thriller Sleepless.

Foxx offered up his rules for staying young. "What I noticed is for one, being in our business, you just stay active, you stay fun," he said, before cracking, "You dye the right parts of the hair that you need.

"And you hang out with younger people," the actor continued. "Like I hang out with Drake [and] hang out with Kanye West so everybody always thinks I'm a lot younger." (Asked if he's been hanging out with Drake and his new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Foxx deflected with a laugh, "Oh, no. That's their own thing.")