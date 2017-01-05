Charmed Reboot in the Works at The CW

WB
The TV reboot trend continues, this time with Charmed in the spotlight. The CW has ordered a pilot script for a reboot of The WB series that ran from 1998-2006. Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman is behind the series, E! News has learned.
In The CW's new Charmed, which will feature a new cast, the action revolves around three witches who come together to fight the forces of evil (and fight for women's rights) in a New England town in 1976. What if it's Stars Hollow? Just throwing that crazy TV theory out there.
The story hails from Jessica O'Toole, Amy Rardin and Snyder Urman with O'Toole and Rardin penning the script.
The original Charmed starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan. Combs has already tweeted her reaction, saying "We wish them well." Milano also took to Twitter. "#Charmed fans! There are no fans like you. You're the best of the best," she said.
Rumors of a revival or reboot have been circling for some time, with many of the ladies involved expressing interest in returning to their witchy ways. There's a comic book series about the Halliwell sisters.
E! News has learned it's being called a reimagining, but there are conflicting reports that could make this a prequel to the original series. The new incarnation, which is just at a script order, would follow three 20somethings in various stages of relationships and personal lives. There may even be a Paige involved, which was the name of McGowan's character in the original series.
TV reboots are all the rage these days. Lethal Weapon is doing well on Fox. The network also rebooted The Exorcist. Netflix's One Day at a Time reboot premieres Friday, Jan. 6.
Are you looking forward to a new Charmed?