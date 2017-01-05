Charmed Reboot in the Works at The CW

The TV reboot trend continues, this time with Charmed in the spotlight. The CW has ordered a pilot script for a reboot of The WB series that ran from 1998-2006. Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman is behind the series, E! News has learned.

In The CW's new Charmed, which will feature a new cast, the action revolves around three witches who come together to fight the forces of evil (and fight for women's rights) in a New England town in 1976. What if it's Stars Hollow? Just throwing that crazy TV theory out there.