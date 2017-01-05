When Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Want to Have Sex, They Tell Their Daughters It's "Kissy-Kissy Time"

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, SAG Awards 2016, Candids

The secret's out!

After a decade of marriage and two children at home, it seems Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman need to get creative when it comes to sneaking away for some alone time. So, when the mood strikes, this is how they tell their 8-year-old daughter Sunday and 6-year-old daughter Faith mom and dad are heading to bed and not to knock on the door. 

"[We tell them] Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time," the Lion star told "The Moms" Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein at a live event on Wednesday, as reported by Page Six

When you're Hollywood superstars juggling two kids, new movies, music and everything else an A-list life entails, there's just no time to waste tiptoeing around the subject. 

Fortunately, they are the proud owners of a tent, so there's always room for an outside romp. 

"We go glamping," Urban told E!'s Carissa Culiner on the red carpet of the 2016 CMA Awards. "We camp in the backyard," Kidman echoed. "We sleep in the tent and then we go into the house halfway through the night."

While it may be all smooth sailing under the stars for the longtime lovebirds today, their initial meeting all those years ago did not go so seamlessly. 

"There was a split moment where she wasn't with anybody and there was nobody around and I thought, 'Oh, I'll just go up and say hi,'" he recalled to Oprah Winfrey on her daytime talk show. "And I plucked up the courage to go and do it very nervously and trying to be all cool. She was very pleasant and everything. There was that moment of waiting for the next thing to be said, at which I didn't know if I was bothering her or what was going on, so I just sort of said, 'Well, nice to meet you' and I walked away."

"And she stood there for a moment and she walked away and then I thought, 'Was I supposed to say more?' A friend of mine said, 'I think she wanted to talk to you,'" he continued. "I went back over and apologized and we just started talking and just really clicked."

If you were wondering what the secret is to a 10-year marriage, we now have it—kid-friendly code words for sex and plenty of glamping. 

