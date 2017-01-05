How Will Carrie Fisher's Death Affect Star Wars' Future?

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS POTENTIAL SPOILERS

What is Star Wars without Princess Leia?

The unexpected death of Carrie Fisher may change the direction of the ninth film in the series.

In fact, movie insiders told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday that at least two key scenes had been planned for Star Wars: Episode VIII and Star Wars: Episode IX: a Leia reunion with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and a confrontation with Leia's son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Insiders claimed Leia was meant to have a more prominent role in Episode IX than Episode VIII.

Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly are writing the script, though its status is unknown; Disney and Lucasfilm are not commenting. Trevorrow will visit L.A. the week of Jan. 10 for meetings with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy to discuss options, The Hollywood Reporter said.