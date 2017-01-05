Alexis Bledel Joins The Handmaid's Tale: Goodbye Stars Hollow, Hello Gilead

Alexis Bledel is moving out of Stars Hollow to Gilead. The Gilmore Girls veteran is the latest cast member to join the all-star cast of The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's drama based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood.

This is Bledel's first TV role since Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life returned in November 2016. She previously starred as Rory Gilmore in the original run of the series from 2000-2007. In 2012 she did several episodes of Mad Men, and in 2009 she appeared in the series finale of ER.