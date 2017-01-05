Inside Chris Messina's "Fun" Method of Gaining 40 Pounds for Live by Night

Chris Messina, Live by Night

Claire Folger

Chris Messina had to work hard for his body in Live by Night.

No, he didn't lose a dramatic amount of weight for the role; instead, The Mindy Project star had to gain a lot of weight...40 lbs. to be exact. And to put on the extra fluff, Messina had to completely change his diet, but he didn't complain.

"It was fun. It was a lot of fun," he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Wednesday night. "[I] just stuffed my face. Beer—lots of beer—bagels, pasta. I would have a beer by the bedside table, and I woke up in the middle of the night to pee and I'd just chug the beer."

Photos

Stars Who Gained or Lost Weight for Roles

With such a free-spirited approach to food and drink, Messina joked his co-stars loved him even more. "It was fun," he said. "I was like a hero on set."

Messina explained he had to gain the weight because his character in the book from which the film is adapted is described as "round."

"I'm [Ben] Affleck's sidekick and kind of, believe it or not, his bodyguard," Messina shared, "so I thought the only way to maybe do that is to have some bulk."

Messina and Affleck also co-starred in Argo, which took home Oscar for Best Picture in 2013.

Now that it has been a fair amount of time since Messina and the cast finished filming, the 42-year-old actor has lost the "fun" weight he gained.

