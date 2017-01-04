Girl Meets World Has Been Canceled by Disney Channel

Disney Channel/Eric McCandless
Here's some news to sour your Wednesday: Girl Meets World has officially been canceled.
A few days after Rider Strong stirred up rumors of the show's demise, the show's writers tweeted the announcement this evening, saying "It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes."
"We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of," they continued. "As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty—we gave you our best."
If you're crying, don't feel bad about it. We're crying a little bit, too. For a show about kids and teens on the Disney Channel, Girl Meets World was funny, poignant, and both topical and nostalgic, and it will be missed.
Luckily, the season three finale, which will now serve as the series finale, is going to be the ultimate nostalgia party because all of your Boy Meets World faves are coming back for a reunion.
Eric (Will Friedle), Shawn (Rider Strong), Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), Mr. Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn), Cory's parents (William Russ and Betsy Randle), Minkus (Lee Norris), and both Morgans (Lindsay Ridgeway and Lily Nicksay) will all be appearing in the final episode, fittingly titled "Girl Meets Goodbye," which airs Friday, Jan. 20. The episode finds the Matthews family contemplating a "life-changing decision."
"We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence," Disney Channel said in a statement.
Girl Meets World returns for its final three episodes this Friday, Jan. 6 with a one-hour special at 6 p.m. on Disney Channel.