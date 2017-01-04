Bindi Irwin Follows in Father Steve Irwin's Footsteps as She Gets Up Close and Personal With a Crocodile

Bindi Irwin is one fearless Crocodile Hunter!

The 18-year-old daughter of late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin continues to keep her father's legacy alive at their family-owned Australia Zoo, most recently sharing a video of herself feeding a crocodile. Bindi, her mother Terri Irwin and little brother Robert Irwin are currently kicking off the summer season down under by hosting a number of live shows at the zoo, starring what else? Crocs, of course!

In the footage posted Wednesday on Instagram, Bindi can be seen leaning over a barricade as she dangles a piece of meat over the crocodile's mouth. For most, the massive reptile got a little too close for comfort, but for Bindi, it's just another day in the life!

"Woo! Well done," Bindi tells the croc with a round of applause. 

The Dancing With the Stars champ was just 8-years-old when the beloved animal rights activist tragically died in 2006. Back in September, family, friends and fans marked the 10-year anniversary of Steve's death both in private and on social media.

"You'll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe," she penned on the same day as Australia's Father's Day.

The Irwin family as well as Bindi's boyfriend Chandler Powell also celebrated their loved one at the 10th annual Steve Irwin Gala dinner in November. 

Judging from Bindi's latest crocodile encounter, 2017 will be even more adventure-filled than ever before. 

