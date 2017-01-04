Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Remain Media Masterminds: Family First, but a Precise Return to the Spotlight All the Same

A break from social media hasn't made Kim Kardashian any less of an expert at it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a home video montage to her app Tuesday morning and, by the end of the day, had posted anew on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat for the first time in three months—three months to the day, in fact, from when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

In so doing, with those simple flicks of her thumbs, Kim took back her power—both the power that she has been wielding for years as a social media taste-maker and the feeling of stability and control she was also temporarily robbed of when thieves made off with more than $10 million worth of her jewelry at the end of her terrifying encounter.

It's evident that Kim's low-key posts—the homespun video; a photo of her with husband Kanye West and their kids, captioned simply "family"; and this morning a shot of her and Saint, labeled only "my son"—are her way of declaring, "This is what really matters."