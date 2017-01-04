Emma Thompson Drops 2 Sizes in 6 Weeks With Help From Kate Middleton's Trainer

Getty Images
Emma Thompson is happy to flaunt her new frame these days.
The actress has been working with Kate Middleton's personal trainer and dietician, Louise Parker, and saw such great results that the Love Actually star penned the forward to Parker's new book, The Louise Parker Method: Lean For Life: The Cookbook.
"Louise is the only one out there I trust—she's not holier than thou, yet somehow miraculously gets my reluctant arse into gear and sometimes even keeps it there," Thompson writes, per MailOnline. "I love that her method is NOT a diet—and is genuinely sustainable—so I can have my glass of wine and manage to avoid spending the rest of the week eating cheesy Wotsits."
Thompson says she has dropped two dress sizes, going down to a six from a 10, in only six weeks.
"She toughens me up without driving me round the bend with kale juice and the more depressing style of sprout," Thompson continues. "She just gets it. We all use her, because she's discreet and funny and that's really important."
The 57-year-old actress signed up for The Method, which costs about $5,500 and includes an intensive weight loss course as well as a bespoke diet plan. In 2009, Thompson told the Daily Mail that she had a "great zonking bottom" but chose to run to keep the weight at bay.
"I do it almost every day, partly because I want to drink wine and eat what I bloody well want, but, because around 40, everything changes," she said, candidly. "I don't have a personal trainer, I hate gyms, so I just do it outside on my own. And what's lovely is that it really makes me wake up."