Hilary Duff Not "Desperate" to Find a Man

Hilary Duff is ready to come clean.

As she confesses in Cosmopolitan's February issue, "I've never been a good dater."

After her four-year marriage to Mike Comrie came to an end in 2014, she lined up a few Tinder dates the following year. Unfortunately, the "Sparks" singer didn't feel any, well...sparks. She briefly dated Rise Nation founder Jason Walsh in 2016, but Duff entered the New Year a single woman. According to the actress, "I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to."

The Younger star adds, "I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."