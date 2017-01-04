Khloe Kardashian Reflects on Her Family's "Hectic" Year and Shares Hopes for 2017

Khloe Kardashian is beginning the New Year with a new perspective.
The 32-year-old star of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians updated her app and website Wednesday morning to reflect on everything that happened in 2016 and to share her hopes for the coming year. "It's been an incredible year for growth but a really hectic year for my family," Khloe told her fans. "Overall, I want everyone in my family to have a happy and healthy year."
Starting with Kris Jenner, Khloe wrote, "My mom does so much for everybody else. I would go f--king crazy if it was me! The amount of kids she has and the fact that we are the most chaotic, crazy people—I don't know how she does it. I mean, I would change my phone number and not give it to us for a month. She needs to have time that's just for her." Khloe is glad her mom has Corey Gamble around. "He keeps her so balanced. She just really needs more f--king Kris time!"
Similarly, one of the things Khloe admires most about her 37-year-old sister Kourtney Kardashian is that she always "finds time for herself," despite having three children. "She really has a great balance and rhythm in her life right now," she said, "so I want her to continue that."
Khloe also wants Kourtney to expand her brand. "She's so talented," she said. "I think it would be great for her to do something related to interior design or another one of her hobbies."
Kim Kardashian only recently began updating her social media accounts after being robbed at gunpoint in October, and Khloe is excited to see her 36-year-old sister venture back out into the world. "I think with everything that has happened in Kim's life this year, she really had to redefine her priorities. Time does heal and I think she's in a much better place now," she said on her website. "So I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year."
As for Rob Kardashian? Khloe wants him to focus on "being a good dad" instead of all the "noise" in his life. If her 29-year-old sibling can do that, he'll find out "what truly matters in life."
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner don't need much advice, Khloe added. "F--king keep it up!"
As for herself, Khloe said she's "the happiest I've been in years." With her protracted divorce from Lamar Odom behind her, she added, "It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember. I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for the New Year."
Khloe found clarity after slowly pulling away from the public eye last year—especially as her romance with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson was heating up. "So much tough s--t has gone down in my family over the past year that I've removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what's important in my life," she wrote. "I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy, too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicized all the time. People aren't wrong for putting all of their personal business out there, but I've learned from my mistakes and don't need to do that anymore."
Going forward, Khloe wants to live more "in the moment."
"I still want to share my life with people," she wrote, "because I have such amazing fans that I love connecting with through my app and social media. I think being able to share my life in a way, while still keeping so many great memories for myself, is a sign of maturity and evolution."
