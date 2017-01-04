Kylie Jenner's 2017 Calendar Incorrectly Marks Her Birthday

Kylie Jenner might have to buy a different calendar if she wants to celebrate her birthday this year.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star released her 2017 photograph calendar, which is chock full of racy pics taken by Terry Richardson, but fans noticed that Kylie's birthday is marked incorrectly. The makeup mogul was born on August 10, but her new calendar notes her birthday as August 20.

"20 today!" the calendar notes.

Unfortunately, many noticed immediately that the calendar was misinformed. "@KylieJenner we share the same birthday of august 10th but your calendar says august 20th...#stillcutedoe," one fan tweeted.