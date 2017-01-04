Kylie Jenner's 2017 Calendar Incorrectly Marks Her Birthday

Kylie Jenner might have to buy a different calendar if she wants to celebrate her birthday this year.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star released her 2017 photograph calendar, which is chock full of racy pics taken by Terry Richardson, but fans noticed that Kylie's birthday is marked incorrectly. The makeup mogul was born on August 10, but her new calendar notes her birthday as August 20.
"20 today!" the calendar notes.
Unfortunately, many noticed immediately that the calendar was misinformed. "@KylieJenner we share the same birthday of august 10th but your calendar says august 20th...#stillcutedoe," one fan tweeted.
Terry Richardson
"@ItsJohnnyCyrus Do you know Kylie 's birthday?? I think her bd is Aug 10 but Official Calendar says Aug 20 Tell me plz I can't sleep lol," questioned another Twitter follower.
The month of August features a risqué photo of Kylie wearing nothing but a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms and birthday cake. Yes, she's wearing birthday cake to conceal her breasts. (She's noshing on a bit of cake, too.) Kylie, 19, teased some photos from her calendar in December on Instagram and Snapchat.
The front cover shows a blond Kylie wearing lacy lingerie and a crown, while the back cover shows the Kylie Cosmetics founder lying on the ground with a boa constrictor draped across her backside. Kylie also shared a sneak peek at her photo for April.
"I want to keep the rest of the photos a secret, because I want you guys to be surprised," she teased. "So f--king bomb, Terry!"