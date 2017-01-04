Bravo's Imposters Trailer Is Fun, Sexy, and Leaves Us With Many Questions

Bravo
Bravo
Who is she?
That's the big question being asked in this exclusive trailer for Imposters, Bravo's newest original series. The show follows a beautiful, dangerous con artist named Maddie (Inbar Lavi) who tends to marry people and then steal everything they have. Her plans could be derailed when three of her former targets (Rob Heaps, Parker Young, and Marianne Rendon) join forces to take her down, facing their own truths in the process, and things are complicated even further when she finds someone she might fall in love with for real.
It's a pretty intriguing plot, with an intriguing trailer to go with it, which you can watch below.
The series also stars Brian Benben, Katherine LaNasa, and none other than Uma Thurman, who guest stars as "ultimate fixer" Lenny Cohen, described as "lethal, articulate, and mysterious." She makes her debut in the Feb. 21 episode. Being Mary Jane's Stephen Bishop also stars as Patrick, a potential new love interest for Maddie who could derail her assignment.
Imposters, which was originally called My So Called Wife, joins Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce and Odd Mom Out on Bravo's journey into scripted TV, and premieres Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.)