Paris Jackson Congratulates "Badass" Mom Debbie Rowe on Completing Chemotherapy Treatment

Debbie Rowe is feeling the love from her only daughter.

Paris Jackson, 18, took to Instagram Tuesday with a message for her father Michael Jackson's ex-wife, who is currently battling breast cancer. "my badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. ain't she f--kin fabulous????" Paris wrote alongside a snapshot of Rowe, 58, holding a sign that read, "Chemo Done!"

Paris and Debbie's relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years, but the two reportedly reconnected when Rowe's cancer diagnosis went public over the summer. In October, Paris was right by her mother's side when she began chemotherapy treatment, sharing a heartwarming photo of the duo embracing each other.

Jackson captioned the moment, "I'm a fighter because she's a fighter. Love you mom."